Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Decreases By 21.1%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
BROG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 22,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,791. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
