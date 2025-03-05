Short Interest in BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Drops By 31.6%

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BOE Varitronix Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VARXF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. BOE Varitronix has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
BOE Varitronix Company Profile
