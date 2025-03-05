Short Interest in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Declines By 17.4%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of TCRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $20.30.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
