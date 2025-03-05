Short Interest in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Declines By 17.4%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TCRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

