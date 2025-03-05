Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Decreases By 32.2%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AEye Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIDRW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
AEye Company Profile
