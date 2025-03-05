Short Interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Increases By 44.5%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEVA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 351,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,635. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.