Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

