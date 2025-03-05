Severfield (LON:SFR) Trading Down 42.8% – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 42.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.35). Approximately 11,949,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,820% from the average daily volume of 622,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.61).

Severfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £64.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.02.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.20%.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

