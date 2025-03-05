Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Down 44.7% – Here’s What Happened

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) fell 44.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.34). 15,207,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,078% from the average session volume of 698,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.61).

Severfield Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.02. The stock has a market cap of £66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.20%.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

