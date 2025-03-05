Senior (LON:SNR) Posts Earnings Results

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Senior had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 6.67%.
Senior Price Performance
SNR opened at GBX 165 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £691.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.31).
About Senior
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
