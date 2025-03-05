Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,308,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,460,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.