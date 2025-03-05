Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Brady by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRC opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

