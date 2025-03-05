Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 58.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

