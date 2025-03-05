Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 42.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure
In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of STRL stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
