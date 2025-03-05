Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 42.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.