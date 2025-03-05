Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $48.48 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 468.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $48,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

