Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $214,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms have commented on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

