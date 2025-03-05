Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NYSE CMC opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

