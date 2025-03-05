Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 75,579 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,029,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,711 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $2,060,025.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,413,489.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $180,055.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,563.62. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,206. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $251.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 71.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

