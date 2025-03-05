Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Shares of PARAA opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

