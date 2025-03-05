Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Price

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 140,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $938,647,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,453,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

