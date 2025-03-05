Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in February

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Schneider Electric S.E.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $215.55 and a 12 month high of $289.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.67.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.