Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,547.0 days.
Schindler Price Performance
Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $273.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.87. Schindler has a twelve month low of $238.15 and a twelve month high of $294.85.
Schindler Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schindler
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.