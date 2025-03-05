Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,547.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $273.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.87. Schindler has a twelve month low of $238.15 and a twelve month high of $294.85.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.