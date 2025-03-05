Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

