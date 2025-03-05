Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

MSI stock opened at $422.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.66 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.