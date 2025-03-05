Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.

Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %

PAYX opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

