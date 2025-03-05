Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CEMEX by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CEMEX by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,549,852 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CEMEX by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 2,090,688 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,862,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

