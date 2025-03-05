Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,347.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,325.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,136.27 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

