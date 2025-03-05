Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNI opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

