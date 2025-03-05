SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $453,000 Position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.