SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $429,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

