SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000.
VanEck Africa Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AFK opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.
VanEck Africa Index ETF Profile
The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
