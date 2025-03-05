SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000.

Get VanEck Africa Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Africa Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFK opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

VanEck Africa Index ETF Profile

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Africa Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Africa Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.