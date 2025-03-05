SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nutrien by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

