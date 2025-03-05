SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $353,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,610 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Haleon by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Haleon by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

