SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,814 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Diageo by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

DEO stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

