SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 134,231 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 134,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 174,815 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

