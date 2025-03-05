SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $675.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $697.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

