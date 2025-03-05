Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Short Interest Update

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Safe and Green Development Stock Performance
Shares of SGD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 78,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,292. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.
About Safe and Green Development
