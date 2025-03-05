Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Short Interest Update

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

Shares of SGD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 78,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,292. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

