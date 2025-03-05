Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.10 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

