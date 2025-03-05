Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 193,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,520. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

