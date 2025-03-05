Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 193,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,520. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.