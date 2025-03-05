Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.05. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares changing hands.
Rye Patch Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06.
About Rye Patch Gold
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rye Patch Gold
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Rye Patch Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rye Patch Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.