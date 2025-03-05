RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.9% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in RTX by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in RTX by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $135.36.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

