Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RVT stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.93.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

