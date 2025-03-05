Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after buying an additional 3,995,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,137,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,318,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

