Ross McEwan Acquires 30,000 Shares of Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Stock

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) insider Ross McEwan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$18.06 ($11.36) per share, with a total value of A$541,830.00 ($340,773.58).

Reece Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Reece Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Reece’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Reece

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

