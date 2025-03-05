Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Update

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.