Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF opened at $1.59 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
