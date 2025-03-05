RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Issues Earnings Results

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RIT Capital Partners had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 162.20%.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

LON RCP traded up GBX 18.68 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,938.68 ($24.80). 295,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,962.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,894.72. RIT Capital Partners has a one year low of GBX 1,698 ($21.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,030 ($25.97).

Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Helena Coles acquired 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,996 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £19,999.92 ($25,585.16). Insiders own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

