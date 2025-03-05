Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
RGTI stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,969,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,659,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,235.92. This trade represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGTI
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.