Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RIGL stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a P/E ratio of 157.73 and a beta of 1.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82.
In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,220. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $42,593.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,631.48. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.
