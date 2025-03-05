Richard Brydone Carty Sells 2,000 Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Stock

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Brydone Carty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

ALC stock opened at C$14.81 on Wednesday. Algoma Central Co. has a one year low of C$14.03 and a one year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$606.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

