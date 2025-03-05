Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Karanikolas Sells 12,566 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report) CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

